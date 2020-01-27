Trial pushed back for woman connected to deadly SB stabbing

The trial has been pushed back for a woman charged with assisting a criminal in connection with a deadly stabbing in South Bend.

Fifty-year-old Diane Schubert is accused of destroying evidence to hinder the investigation into the September death of 27-year-old Trey Martinez.

Forty-year-old Jason Collins is charged with reckless homicide.

Collins claims Martinez tried to choke him during a fight on South Marine Street. That's when investigators believe Collins stabbed Martinez in the neck.

Officials say Collins and Schubert cleaned up the scene afterward.

Schubert faces up to 2 1/2 years in prison.

Her trial, which was originally set to begin on Feb. 20, will now start April 29. She will be back in court March 30.

