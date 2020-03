The trial has been pushed back for a woman involved in a child neglect case in Kosciusko County.

Fayette Robinette, 58, is one of five people facing charges after a boy was found severely malnourished in March of 2018.

According to News Now Warsaw, doctors said if the boy didn't get treatment, he would have died within 48 hours.

Robinette's trial, which was originally scheduled to begin on April 16, is now set for July 7.

She'll be back in court on June 8.