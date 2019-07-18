Trial pushed back for woman charged in 10-year-old's death

The trial has been pushed back for a woman charged in connection with the death of a child.

Brandon Hobbs and Erica Reschke are charged in the death of Hobbs' 10-year-old daughter. She died in June of last year in Elkhart.

Hobbs was sentenced to three years in jail for two counts of neglecting a dependent resulting in death.

Investigators say Hobbs brought the 10-year-old girl into a home Reschke was cleaning. They also say the 10-year-old apparently ingested meth brought to the home by Reschke.

Her trial, which was originally scheduled to start on July 29, was delayed after an agreement in court Thursday by both sides.

She will now go on trial on Nov. 4, and she will be back in court for a pretrial conference on Oct. 24.

