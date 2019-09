The trial date is pushed back for a woman accused of lying about a murder suspect's location.

Police say Takisha Jacobs lied about the whereabouts of Rahim Brumfield after he shot and killed Tysiona Crawford in 2018.

Brumfield was sentenced in June to 60 years in prison for Crawford's murder.

Jacobs's trial was set to begin at Monday afternoon but was moved back to Dec. 2.