Trial pushed back for suspect in fatal Mishawaka bar shooting

The trial date for the man accused of shooting and killing a man at the former Bleachers Bar in Mishawaka has been pushed back.

Timothy Mayberry is accused of killing Avery Brown in 2018.

Mayberry was on the run for months until police arrested him in December in South Carolina.

He has pleaded not guilty to the murder.

Mayberry's trial was set to begin on Aug. 26, but at a pretrial hearing Monday, it was pushed back by request and now is set for Dec. 9.

Mayberry will be back in court for another pretrial hearing on Nov. 20.

