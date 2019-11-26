Trial pushed back for suspect in deadly South Bend stabbing

Trial has been pushed back for a man accused in a deadly South Bend stabbing.

Forty-year-old Jason Collins is charged with reckless homicide in the Sept. 29 death of 27-year-old Trey Martinez. Fifty-year-old Diane Schubert is also charged for assisting a criminal.

Collins claims Martinez tried to choke him during a fight at a home in the 1400 block of South Marine Street. That's when investigators believe Collins stabbed Martinez in the neck.

Martinez then staggered from the home, and his body was found in the street.

Officials say Collins and Schubert cleaned up the scene afterward and never called the police.

Collins' trial was originally scheduled to begin on Dec. 16. It is now set for April 13.

