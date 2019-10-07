Trial pushed back for man accused of threatening St. Joseph Co. police

Trial has been reset for a man accused of threatening police officers in St. Joseph County.

Robin Peppers is charged with intimidation after posting multiple YouTube videos in July of last year.

In those videos, Peppers talked about how he was homeless and slept outside the Mishawaka Police Department. He also called officers incompetent, and police say he targeted a specific officer.

In court Monday, Peppers's trial was pushed back to Jan. 16 due to a late amendment of charges.

