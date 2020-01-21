Trial pushed back for man accused of South Bend homicide

Trial has been pushed back for a man charged in a deadly shooting last year in South Bend.

Eighteen-year-old Kyle Doroszko is accused of murder, in the death of 19-year-old Traychon Taylor.

The shooting happened on April 28 outside of Frank's Place. Prosecutors allege in court documents that two groups of men planned to meet for a drug deal, but one group was using the deal as a ploy to rob the other group, and that's when Taylor was shot.

He later died at the hospital.

Doroszko's trial, which was originally set to begin Feb. 3, is now set for April 27.

