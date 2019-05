A trial has been pushed back for a Wakarusa man who allegedly had cocaine in his system when he got in a head-on crash that killed his wife.

Lamar Mast was driving south on State Road 19 in Nappanee in May of 2017 when police say he swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting a BMW. His wife, Jean, died from her injuries.

By request, Mast's jury trial has been delayed until Nov. 18.