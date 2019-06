The trial for a Dowagiac man accused in a toddler's death has been postponed.

Lance Reeves violently shook 2-year-old Savannah Garder in May 2016. Reeves broke the toddler's back, killing her, according to police.

In court Friday, both the prosecution and defense agreed to adjourn the case, giving them the option for a possible plea deal.

The court is set to schedule a new pretrial date.