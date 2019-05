The trial has been pushed back for the suspect in a St. Joseph county stabbing death.

Maximillian Kleiman is accused of stabbing 24-year-old Jessica Yost to death in March 2018. Yost was found dead near Wilson Elementary School.

Kleiman's trial was set to begin June 18, but in court Tuesday, parties agreed to move it to Oct. 7.

Kleiman will be back in court for a pretrial conference Sept. 4.