Trial for professor's murder moved from January to July 2020

A Goshen man charged in the murder of a professor will now go on trial next summer.

The lawyer for Winston Corbett, 24, asked for the trial to be moved.

Corbett is charged with the murder of Goshen College professor James Miller during a home invasion in 2011.

Miller died of blunt and sharp force injuries during the invasion. The crime went unsolved for years. Corbett was just 16 when he allegedly killed Miller.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Goshen News, Attorney Peter Britton told the court he needs more time to prepare a defense for Corbett, including resolving some issues and securing expert witnesses potentially from out of state.

Judge Michael Christofeno accepted the request and moved the trial.

However, Christofeno pointed out he likely won’t grant any more requests to reschedule the trial except in the case of extreme circumstances.

Corbett’s trial will now happen Monday, July 6, 2020.

