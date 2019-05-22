Trial for man accused of threatening Mishawaka officers delayed

The trial for a man accused of threatening police officers in St. Joseph County has been pushed back.

Robin Peppers is charged with intimidation. In YouTube videos from July of 2018, Peppers talks about how he's homeless and sleeps outside the Mishawaka Police Department. He also called officers incompetent and appears to target a specific officer.

His trial was set to begin on June 6, but it was vacated in court Wednesday, and another status conference was set for the same date.

There is no new trial date at this time.

