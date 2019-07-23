Trial for South Bend murder suspect pushed back

Trial has been pushed back for a South Bend man accused of killing his child's grandmother.

Anthony Patton Jr. is charged with murder in the shooting death of Tomara Agnew on Oct. 7, 2018. Detectives believe the two were arguing before the shooting.

Patton then allegedly fired at a police officer while trying to escape. He spent days on the run, but was arrested by police on Oct. 13.

Patton's trial was originally set to start Aug. 13, but both parties agreed to push back the start date to Oct. 21.

He will be back in court for another hearing on Oct. 2.

