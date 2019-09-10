Trial draws closer for suspect in fatal bus stop crash

A woman accused of hitting and killing three children by their bus stop in Fulton County appeared in court Tuesday.

Alyssa shepherd had a pretrial conference Tuesday afternoon.

The crash happened last October, when prosecutors say Shepherd did not stop for the stop arm of the bus.

The accident resulted in the deaths of twins Xzavier and Mason Ingle, as well as their older sister Alivia Stahl.

A fourth child, Maverik Lowe, was injured in the crash.

Shepherd's trial will begin Oct. 15.

