The trial has been delayed for a woman charged in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old girl in South Bend.

Takisha Jacobs is accused of lying about the whereabouts of Rahim Brumfield after he shot and killed Tysiona Crawford in January 2018.

Brumfield was sentenced last month to 60 years in prison for Crawford's murder.

Jacobs' new trial date is set for Sept. 23. She will be back in court for a pretrial conference on Aug. 28.