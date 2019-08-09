Trial delayed for suspect in Goshen College professor's murder

A man charged with murdering a Goshen College professor is scheduled to go to trial in 2020.

Twenty-four-year-old Winston Corbett is charged with the murder of Professor James Miller during a home invasion in 2011.

According to our reporting partners at The Goshen News, Corbett’s attorney filed a motion in June to suppress DNA evidence, arguing it was unconstitutionally collected during the investigation.

Attorney Peter Britton argued the search warrant affidavit failed to establish a probable cause for the search.

Corbett’s original trial date was scheduled for Aug. 26.

Corbett’s new trial date is set for Jan. 6, 2020.

