A trial date has set for a woman charged in the death of a Mishawaka baby.

Tearra Montgomery is charged with neglect of a dependent and battery resulting in death in the August 2018 death of 19-month-old Zyon Harris.

Montgomery apparently found the baby unresponsive at Hickory Village Apartments while she was watching him.

In court Thursday, her trial was set for Oct. 21. She will be back in court Sept. 30.