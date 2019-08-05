Trial date set for man accused of stabbing co-worker at Mishawaka plant

The trial date has been confirmed for a man accused of stabbing and killing a co-worker at a Mishawaka plant.

Tommy Love is charged with voluntary manslaughter in the stabbing death of Aaron Woods at Patrick Metals in February of 2018.

Love told police he had just warmed up his food when Woods slapped it out of his hands and pushed him against a wall. Love told police that's when he stabbed Woods twice with a folding pocket knife.

Woods died shortly after police arrived on scene.

Love's trial is set to begin Sept. 3.

