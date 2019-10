The trial date is now set for the man accused of calling in a bomb threat at the Benton Harbor-St. Joseph YMCA.

According to our newsgathering partners at The Herald Palladium, Mario Adonis Cummings, 48 of Benton Harbor, is charged with reporting a false bomb threat.

Cummings was an employee of the YMCA at the time the threat was made on Oct. 10.

His trial is set for Dec. 12-13 in Berrien County.