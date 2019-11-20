Trial date set for man accused in Mishawaka bar murder

A man accused of shooting and killing another patron at a former bar in Mishawaka appeared in court Wednesday.

Timothy Mayberry is accused of killing Avery Brown in 2018 at Bleachers Bar. After the alleged crime, Mayberry was on the run for months.

16 News Now broke the story when police eventually arrested him last December in South Carolina.

Mayberry has pleaded not guilty to murder.

His trial was set to begin in August but was pushed back. The trial will now begin Dec. 9.

