Trial date set for former Goshen youth pastor accused of child molestation

A former youth pastor facing 11 felony charges was in court Thursday.

It was the initial hearing for 44-year-old Scott Christner after he was arrested for a second time a week ago. In the new case against him, he is accused of child molestation and sexual misconduct.

The alleged crimes took place between May of 2012 and January of 2017, according to our reporting partners at The Goshen News.

Christner had previously served as a youth group leader at the First Baptist Church in Goshen.

A not guilty plea was entered on his behalf, and his trial was scheduled to begin March 23.

