Trial date set for doctor accused of groping patients

The trial date has been set for a doctor accused of groping two female patients in Elkhart County last year.

Darryl Henry, 49, of Fort Wayne, is charged with two counts of sexual battery. An investigation began in May after one accuser made a report to Elkhart police. The report claims Henry touched the woman several times.

The patient also set up a phone to record video. It reportedly shows Henry touching the patient's hips with his buttocks. An officer spoke with Henry after a second report was filed with Middlebury police.

His trial is set for Sept. 29. He is due back in court on Sept. 21.

