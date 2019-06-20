Trial date set for South Bend man accused of killing ex-girlfriend

A trial date was set during a court hearing for a South Bend man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend Thursday.

Twenty-five-year-old Marshun Lloyd is charged with the murder of Ashley Starr. In March, police found the 30-year-old stabbed to death inside her home during a welfare check.

Lloyd has entered a not guilty plea. He is being held on several charges, including theft and domestic battery.

Lloyd had record and trial dates set at Thursday's hearing for Aug. 13 and Sept. 9, respectively.

