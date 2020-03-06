Trial date set for Shipshewana man charged with helping move body after murder

A man accused of helping an Elkhart woman hide the body of a man she killed two years ago now has a trial date.

According to our reporting partners at the Goshen News, 62-year-old Ronald Feller appeared in court on Thursday.

Police say Feller helped Cindy Goodwin move the body of John Mullins after she shot and killed him in her apartment on April 1 of 2018.

Goodwin and Feller first attempted to put Mullins' body in her car but were unsuccessful.

They then wrapped the body in a blanket, dragged it to a wooded area and left it there.

Goodwin pled guilty to murder in February and now faces 45 years in prison.

On Thursday a judge entered a not guilty plea on Feller's behalf.

His trial is set to begin on August 24.

