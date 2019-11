A trial date has been confirmed for a woman accused of lying about a later-convicted murderer's location.

Police say Takisha Jacobs lied about the whereabouts of Rahim Brumfield after he shot and killed Tysiona Crawford in 2018.

Brumfield was sentenced in June to 60 years in prison for Crawford's murder.

Jacobs' Dec. 2 trial date was confirmed at her pretrial conference Wednesday morning.