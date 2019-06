The trial began Tuesday for a man charged in connection with a deadly South Bend shooting.

Twenty-seven-year-old Benito Pedraza is charged with multiple counts of murder and attempted robbery in the 2017 deaths of Anton James Jr. and Damon Bethel during a drug deal gone bad.

Twenty-nine-year-old Jesus Pedraza is also charged in the deadly shooting.

Deputy prosecutors say a jury was selected Tuesday in court.