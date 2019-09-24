Trial begins for man charged with battery, neglect of 2-year-old

A man accused of having a role in the severe burns sustained by a toddler will soon learn his fate in Marshall County court.

Dawn Walter and Micah Kunkle

Several prosecution witnesses testified Tuesday against Micah Kunkle, who faces charges of battery and neglect related to injuries discovered on a 2-year-old boy last year.

Taking the stand Tuesday was the 10-year-old sister of the toddler, who lived with her mother, Dawn Walter, and Walter's live-in boyfriend, Micah Kunkle, on Quince Road, when she fearfully called a cousin sometime around Oct. 23, 2018. The girl told jurors she heard yelling and a loud bang but was unsure if anyone had gotten hurt.

The paternal grandmother, Glendy Walter, testified, acknowledging she called 911 after learning of her granddaughter's concern for her safety at the Quince Road home.

Lyle Walter, the estranged husband of Dawn Walter, explained the two had separated in the summer of 2018. While he said some things could have been better in their marriage, he says he still loved his wife, who wanted the separation.

Lyle Walter recalled receiving a call at work on Oct. 23, 2018, indicating his 2-year-old son may have swallowed over-the-counter pain pills. He rushed to his wife's home and instead saw his son's burns.

Lyle Walter said he took the boy to St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka, where he met with police and was interviewed by the Department of Child Services. Dawn Walter, he said, later joined them at the hospital.

Court papers indicate Dawn Walter admitted she did not take her son to the doctor when he initially received the burns, adding the injuries happened under the care of Kunkle.

Detective Sgt. Les McFarland of the Marshall County Sheriff's Department detailed the injuries he found on the toddler when he arrived at the hospital: scratches in the face and neck area, a black eye, along with burns located on the boy's back, buttocks and testicles.

The toddler needed further treatment at Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Court papers point to Kunkle claiming the boy "was in the bathtub and turned on the hot water, causing the burns."

The detective who testified Tuesday said there did not appear to be severe burns on the child's feet.

The children, including the toddler, now live with their biological father, Lyle Walter.

Prosecution testimony will continue Wednesday, with Dawn Walter expected to speak, as she has been granted immunity to testify against Kunkle.

