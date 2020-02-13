Trial begins for suspect in South Bend American Legion murder

A trial is expected to begin Thursday for the man accused of shooting and killing a bartender at an American Legion post in 2018.

Bruce Bennett, 59, is charged with murder. Bennett allegedly drove on the walkway in front of the building and parked right in front of the American Legion doors, according to his indictment.

Bennett then went inside, and when a group of people tried to keep him there until police arrived, he pulled out a gun and started shooting.

Theodore Braun, 25, was shot and killed.

Bennett's trial is set to begin Thursday at 10:30 a.m.