Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre will open on Friday

The Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre will open for the 2020 season this Friday and Saturday, according to their Facebook Page.

The Theatre announced new policies that must be followed in accordance with the Marshall County Health Department.

From Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre:

1. Patrons must stay in their vehicle except to go to the restroom or get concessions, and you must wear a face mask or covering over your mouth and nose for these purposes. (No Lawn chairs outside). The Playground is closed.

2. Only 1 vehicle between the poles.

3. Only a certain number of patrons will be allowed in a

restroom at one time to maintain social distancing. You

need to wash your hands before and after you use the

restroom.

4.Concession may be ordered from our take out window on

the south side of the concession stand with social

distancing being maintained.

Be considerate of your fellow patrons so everyone can stay safe.

Our movie lineup will be:

Screen #1:

1st Feature: Trolls World Tour (PG)

2nd Feature: Dollitle (PG)

Screen #2:

1st Feature: The Invisible Man (R)

2nd Feature: The Hunt (R)

Shows will start at about 8:30.

Please don't ruin this for all the other drive-in theatres trying to get open. Stay safe.