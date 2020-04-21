Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre in Plymouth to open this weekend

The Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre in Plymouth will open for the season this Friday, and they have several policies in place to enforce physical distancing.

You can find much more information below.

From Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre on Facebook:



The Tri-Way Drive-In Theatre will open for the 2020 season this Friday and Saturday April 24 & 25. But these are things you need to know before you come to the drive-in so you know what to expect:

These policies are not open for discussion, and must be followed as per guidelines set forth by the Marshall County

Health Department:

1. Patrons must stay in their vehicle except to go to the restroom or get concessions, and you must wear a face mask or covering over your mouth and nose for these purposes. (No Lawn chairs outside). The Playground is closed !!!

2. Only 1 vehicle between the poles.

3. Only a certain number of patrons will be allowed in a restroom at one time to maintain social distancing. You need to wash your hands before and after you use the restroom.

4.Concession may be ordered from our take out window on the south side of the concession stand with social distancing being maintained.

Be considerate of your fellow patrons so everyone can stay safe.

Our movie lineup will be:

Screen #1:

1st Feature: Trolls World Tour (PG)

2nd Feature: Dollitle (PG)

Screen #2:

1st Feature: The Invisible Man (R)

2nd Feature: The Hunt (R)

Shows will start at about 8:20.

Please don't ruin this for all the other drive-in theatres trying to get open. Stay safe.

