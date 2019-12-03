Trevor Noah, other new acts and events announced for Idea Week 2020

The University of Notre Dame is announcing additional acts and events for Idea Week 2020.

Comedian and host of "The Daily Show" Trevor Noah will perform at Purcell Pavilion, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanion will be delivering a keynote address at the Renaissance District. A Fighting Irish Esports Invitational will also be added to the lineup.

And while there are plenty of fun events going on, including a previously announced performance by Grammy-nominated band OneRepublic, entrepreneurs say Idea Week plays a big role in business growth and innovation.

"I love Idea Week," Learn in Color President Samantha Shank said. "I think it's a really great opportunity to bring entrepreneurs of all different backgrounds together. It's a really painless way to network and meet other new people. So, I feel like networking is really key in order to grow a successful business."

Idea Week 2020 will take place from April 19-25.

