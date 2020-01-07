Trejo sentenced for killing pregnant Mishawaka classmate

A Mishawaka teen who pleaded guilty to killing his pregnant classmate and her unborn child was sentenced Tuesday.

Aaron Trejo was sentenced to 55 years for murder and 10 years for feticide. The sentences run consecutively.

Seventeen-year-old Breana Rouhselang's family reported her missing just hours before her body was discovered behind a Mishawaka restaurant in December 2018.

She and Trejo were students at Mishawaka High School.

Police say she was six months pregnant with Trejo's child.

Investigators say Trejo admitted he killed her because she told him about the pregnancy too late for an abortion.

Trejo pleaded guilty to murder and feticide in October and faced more than 80 years in prison.

