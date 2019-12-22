Worker killed by fallen tree in St. Joseph County

St. Joseph County Police are investigating after a worker was killed by a fallen tree.

Around 3 p.m. Sunday, patrol officers were dispatched to an address in the 18000 block of Cleveland Road for a male that had been hit by a fallen tree. Police say the male victim was doing contract work for New Image Tree Service when the incident happened.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police will release the worker's identity once his family has been notified.

St. Joseph County Police detectives and the St. Joseph County Coroner's office are investigating the incident.