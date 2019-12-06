First Friday and tree lighting in downtown South Bend draws big crowd

It is beginning to look like Christmas in downtown South Bend.

Santa came to town in his sleigh Friday, with mayor-elect James Mueller.

Dozens of people gathered to see this year's Christmas tree lighting.

Kids enjoyed fireworks, went for sleigh rides, listened to live music and decorated cookies.

It is all part of First Fridays kicking off a month-long celebration of the holidays.

"It's a really great opportunity for kids to make memories with their parents in our downtown, and those memories really give them a sense of home...It ties them more to their community," said Director of Marketing and Events, of downtown South Bend, Kylie Carter

Events take place all year long, the first Friday of each month, with a different theme.

