Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm to close for good at the end of 2019

A long-standing Berrien County business has decided to close.

Bill Teichman

Tree-Mendus Fruit Farm posted on their Facebook page Saturday afternoon to announce they'll be closing for good on December 31.

The owners have had it in their family for 3 generations, but say they are putting most of the rolling hills and fruit orchards up for sale.

The announcement comes just months after third generation farmer Bill Teichman, who owns and operates Tree-Mendus, was diagnosed with Eastern Equine Encephalitis.

The fruit farm farm spans over 500 acres. It was also the site of the international cherry pit spitting competition for the past 46 years.

The family thanked their customers and wished everyone a merry Christmas and happy New Year.