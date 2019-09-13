Traveling tribute Vietnam wall coming to South Bend

A tribute to those who served in Vietnam made a stop in Plymouth this week.

The American Veterans traveling tribute Vietnam wall held an opening ceremony on Thursday.

The wall memorialized those who served in Vietnam, as well as all veterans of the armed forces.

The wall will be on display in Plymouth until Sunday. People who attended Thursday's ceremony said this is a great way to honor those who served.

The wall will make its way to the St.Joseph Cemetery in South Bend on September 19th - 22nd.

