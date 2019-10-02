Travelers have one year to get a REAL ID to fly

Starting Oct. 1, 2020, all travelers flying within the United States will need a REAL ID to get through TSA security checkpoints.

Examples of REAL IDs (Source: TSA)

You can tell if your driver's license is a REAL ID by looking for a star at the top of the card.

If your driver's license is not one of the new, enhanced ones, you won't get through the security checkpoint at the airport with it.

Other accepted forms of identification are valid passports and U.S. Military IDs, among others.

The REAL ID Act was passed by Congress in 2005 on the recommendation that there be universal standards for identification, such as driver's licenses.

Michigan, Vermont, Minnesota and New York issue REAL ID and state-issued enhanced driver's licenses - both are acceptable.

State-issued enhanced driver's licenses will have be marked with a flag.

