Travel runs smoothly at SBN ahead of Friday's travel ban

Airlines are taking a major hit after the president's imposed travel ban going into effect Friday at 11:59 p.m.

But at the South Bend International Airport Friday morning, all seemed pretty normal.

There was a steady flow of passengers and flights were on time.

And while a few people were seen wearing masks, 16 Morning News Now spoke to one woman traveling to Austin Texas, who said she wasn’t very concerned about getting the coronavirus.

"I was kind of surprised when I got to the airport and I saw all the cars because I figured the place would be empty,” said Goshen resident Kari Phillippe. “But I’m just going to be really careful, wash my hands, and I’m not really that concerned."

According to the CDC, most viruses and germs do not spread on air planes because the circulated air is filtered.

But the CDC still urges passengers to wash hands frequently and avoid contact with sick people.

