Travel plans for children with hearing loss

It's estimated that 3 million children in the U.S. have some form of hearing loss. This can make things like air travel more challenging for families.

But experts have advice on how to make that next trip a smooth flight.

Theo Vallesdoesn't travel without this kit.

"I love traveling and knowing new things," he said.

The 12-year-old was diagnosed with hearing loss as a toddler.

"Is he going to be able to go to school? Is he going to be able to be independent?" Romina Picon, Theo's mom, remembers thinking at the time of his diagnosis.

Theo got his first cochlear implant at age 9 and his second at 11.

"Oftentimes, our families of kids with hearing loss really struggle in knowing how to prepare in order to travel," University of Miami Health System Department of Otolaryngology assistant professor Dr. Ivette Cejas said.

Cejas works with children with all types and degrees of hearing loss and their families.

"Be ready, be prepared, kind of have a little checklist of what things they need to be traveling with," she said.

She said whether your child wears hearing aids or has a cochlear implant like Theo, pack the backups. She warns not to put that extra equipment through the X-ray machines.

"That can damage the programs on the device," Cejas said.

But going through Transportation Security Administration checkpoints doesn't mean they have to remove their hearing devices.

"They should keep them on, as they are considered medical equipment," Cejas said.

Theo flew to Boston by himself last summer for sleepover camp.

"By myself is pretty cool, because you get more independence and you have more responsibilities," he said.

His mom said she doesn't want anything to hold her son back.

"I could not let my fears win," Picon said.

Proving the sky is the limit – never let a disability keep you grounded!

Parents should also notify the airline or airport that they will be traveling with a hearing-impaired child because there may be extra services they can get. And, of course, you should always check with your child's doctor for any specific instructions.

Theo's mom told him in case of an emergency to make sure he tells an adult he has hearing loss.

