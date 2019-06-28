Transhield Inc., Marine Corps St. Joe Valley Detachment prepare for mud run

Nearly 50 employees at Transhield Inc. are helping members of the Marine Corps League St. Joseph Valley Detachment prepare for their 2019 mud run.

In honor of the Transhield's 25th anniversary, workers participated in a day of service to assist Marines at Post 95 in getting their obstacle course ready for the event.

Their teamwork also helped Post 95 further their mission of aiding veterans, current Marines and their families.

The 2019 Marine Mud Run is on July 20 at Marian High School in Mishawaka.

