Trailer carrying 44,000 pounds of Nutella overturns in LaPorte County

A trailer carrying 44,000 pounds of Nutella cocoa spread overturned during a crash in LaPorte County on Monday.

From Indiana State Police - Lowell District:

LaPorte County - Yesterday, September 16, 2019 evening, at approximately 9:29 p.m., Trooper Paul Arnold responded to a single vehicle roll over on I-94 west bound at the 45 mile marker (this is approximately ½ mile west of the Michigan/Indiana state line).

A 2003 Freightliner pulling a box trailer, owned by RockFord Carrier out of London, Ontario, and loaded with 44,000 pounds of Nutella cocoa spread, and driven by Chuhar Singh was west bound on I-94 when Singh stated a car in front of him “slammed on his brakes”. This caused Singh to brake hard and steer left, he then lost control and left the roadway to the north, came back across all west bound lanes and struck the concrete median barrier wall head on. This cause the tractor and trailer to overturn, as it overturned the tractor went over the barrier wall onto the inside shoulder of east bound I-94. The trailer stayed on the west bound side blocking all three west bound lanes of traffic.

Singh was not injured and west bound lanes of traffic were closed for approximately 2 ½ hours with traffic being diverted off in Michigan. The crash also resulted in the semi losing approximately 150 gallons of diesel in the median. The trailer was eventually moved to the shoulder where it will have to be off loaded today.

