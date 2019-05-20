Trail named in memory of well-known North Liberty man

The North Liberty community is coming together to honor a former town board member. On Monday, the Joe Combes Memorial Fitness Trail was dedicated.

Combes, a fitness enthusiast, tragically died of a heart attack in March 2018 while riding his mountain bike at Potato Creek State Park, according to his wife.

He was well-known in the community, serving on various organizations and as a volunteer police officer.

A state grant paid for the trail, but Combes' vision of a trail with fitness equipment now has come true. The family used money donated in Combes' name to buy the workout stations, one of which is on the trail.

"It's such an honor. Never did we think anything like this was going to happen. So, we've been flooded with such love from the whole community," said Dawn Combes, Joe's wife.

She said the state-funded trail is roughly 1 mile long and someday will span 5 miles. Ultimately, there will be five workout stations on the Joe Combes Memorial Fitness Trail.

The path runs parallel to the North Liberty Community Center.

