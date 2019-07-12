Trail date set for man charged in deadly April South Bend shooting

We now know when a man charged in a deadly shooting in South Bend will go on trial.

Eighteen-year-old Kyle Doroszko is accused of murder in the death of 19-year-old Traychon Taylor. The shooting happened on April 28 outside of Frank's Place.

Court documents claim two groups of men planned to meet for a drug deal. However, one group was using the deal as a ploy to rob the other group, and that's when Taylor was shot. He later died at the hospital.

In court Friday, Doroszko's trial was set to begin on Sept. 23. He will be back in court on Sept. 9.

