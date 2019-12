The Berrien County Board of Commissioners approved the development of a trail between Bridgman and New Buffalo along Red Arrow Highway.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the trail is part of a five-year plan for improving and expanding the county parks.

The trail is expected to be ten feet wide and 12 miles long.

Phase one is set to begin in 2021 and is estimated to cost $400,000.