Traffic alert from US 20 to 31

Beginning Wednesday, the ramp from US 20 westbound to business 31 northbound will be closed.

The detour will be to continue on U.S 20/31 westbound, exit on state road 23, merge back onto U.S. 20/31 eastbound and take the business 31 northbound ramp.

The ramp from business 31 northbound to U-S. 20 eastbound will also be closed.

The detour will be to take the ramp from business 31 northbound to U-S. 20/31 westbound, exit on State Road 23 and merge back onto U-S. 20/31 eastbound.

The ramps will be closed until mid-May depending on the weather.

