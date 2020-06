A couple of roads in South Bend will be closed next week.

On Tuesday, Angela Blvd. will be closed for resurfacing from North Shore Dr. to Hillcrest Rd.

The road is expected to be back open by Thursday.

On Wednesday, Lafayette Blvd. will be closed as new curbs and sidewalks are installed. It will be closed from Bartlett St. to Riverside Dr.

The detour will be Bartlett St. or Riverside Dr. from Michigan St.

Lafayette should reopen by Friday.