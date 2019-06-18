Traffic Alerts: Construction to impact South Bend travel

If you drive through South Bend, these traffics alerts could have a big impact on your commute.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Dr. Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard will be closed to both vehicles and pedestrians from Colfax Avenue to Jefferson Boulevard.

During this time, crews will install signs for the Century Center on the north side of the sky bridge.

They'll also install signs and yield markings for the crosswalk between the Courtyard by Marriott and the Century Center.

Meanwhile, the northbound lanes of Michigan Street directly north of the Bartlett Street roundabout will be restricted to one lane.

Crews will be installing a new well at the city's water works pumping station.

The restriction begins at 8 a.m. and will go through Thursday, weather permitting.

