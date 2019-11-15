Trade hopes send stocks to records

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

4 p.m.

Stocks are closing at all-time highs after U.S. officials said they’re making progress in the latest push for a trade agreement with China.

Technology stocks were the biggest winners Friday. Applied Materials jumped 9% after reporting strong results.

Health insurers rose after the Trump administration announced a rule forcing hospitals to make public the rates they negotiate with insurers for their services.

UnitedHealth Group rose 5.3%.

Restoration Hardware and Occidental Petroleum rose after Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed that it had picked up shares in both companies.

The S&P 500 rose 23 points, or 0.8%, to 3,120.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 222 points, or 0.8%, to 28,004. The Nasdaq rose 61 points, or 0.7%, to 8,540.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.83%.

___

___

11/15/2019 4:12:23 PM (GMT -5:00)

