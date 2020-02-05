Tracts of Amish Acres sold at auction for more than $4M combined

There are new owners after an auction of Nappanee's largest tourist attraction.

After a few hours of bidding for the property at Amish Acres, there are six new owners. In total, they agreed to pay more than $4.25 million.

The previous owners are retiring after a successful run.

"Feel excited for the town of Nappanee, excited for the future of Amish Acres, excited for our family," chief financial officer Jenni Wysong said. "It was, all in all, a great night, a win -win for everyone."

"We hope going forward, some of the things we accomplished will live on," founder Richard Pletcher said.

The auction was packed, standing room only.

The iconic piece of land was divided into 16 tracts. Two of the highest bidders, John Kruse and former 3rd District Indiana Congressman Marlin Stutzman, bought the main attractions like the restaurant and theater.

"We are excited to build off the legacy that is here," Kruse said.

"My wife and family come from a theater background, and so they are excited to be jumping right in and build right on what's been going on here at Amish Acres, and I am sure there will be changes, but we are excited to get to work on it," Stutzman said.

Amish Acres has been around for five decades. The theater, restaurant and hotel drew about 150,000 guests a year from all over the world. It's historic, no doubt, and a place where families have made many memories over the years.

The new owners believe it will be up and running this season but rebranding is not out of the question

Schrader Real Estate and Auction Co. put on the auction.

